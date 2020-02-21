J.B. Hunt Transport Services, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, I with ticker code (JBHT) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 131 and 86 and has a mean target at 118.39. With the stocks previous close at 110.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day MA is 114.4 and the 200 day moving average is 112.37. The company has a market cap of $11,679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.jbhunt.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, including origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 88,739 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its own chassis fleet of 81,442 units; and manages a fleet of 5,017 company-owned tractors, 633 independent contractor trucks, and 6,208 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 9,652 company-owned trucks, 412 customer-owned trucks, and 51 independent contractor trucks, as well as 20,344 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 6,366 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment offers traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also provides single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 44 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment offers full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,139 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

