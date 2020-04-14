J.B. Hunt Transport Services, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, I found using ticker (JBHT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 83 with a mean TP of 109.33. With the stocks previous close at 99.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 108.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,087m. Find out more information at: http://www.jbhunt.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, including origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 96,743 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its own chassis fleet of 82,731 units; and manages a fleet of 4,989 company-owned tractors, 570 independent contractor trucks, and 6,376 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,542 company-owned trucks, 505 customer-owned trucks, and 40 independent contractor trucks, as well as 20,860 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 7,258 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment offers traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also provides an online multimodal marketplace; and single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 37 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment offers full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 845 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

