IZEA Worldwide – Consenus Indicates Potential 681.3% Upside

IZEA Worldwide found using ticker (IZEA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 681.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.19 and the 200 day moving average is 0.25. The market cap for the company is $7m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.izea.com

IZEA Worldwide creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers’ use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

