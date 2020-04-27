IZEA Worldwide – Consenus Indicates Potential 525.0% Upside

IZEA Worldwide found using ticker (IZEA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.25. Now with the previous closing price of 0.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 525.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.18 and the 200 day MA is 0.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $7m. Company Website: http://www.izea.com

IZEA Worldwide creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers’ use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

