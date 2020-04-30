IZEA Worldwide – Consenus Indicates Potential 468.2% Upside

IZEA Worldwide with ticker code (IZEA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 468.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.18 and the 200 day moving average is 0.25. The market cap for the company is $7m. Visit the company website at: http://www.izea.com

IZEA Worldwide creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers’ use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

