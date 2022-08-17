Twitter
IWG PLC 24.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

IWG PLC with ticker (LON:IWG) now has a potential upside of 24.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the IWG PLC share price of 174 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.4%. Trading has ranged between 2 (52 week low) and 174 (52 week high) with an average of 3,260,737 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,726,930,407.

IWG Plc is a Jersey-based workspace company. The Company operates under the Regus, Regus Express, Spaces, Signature, Kora and Open Office brands and provides a global network of places to work for all kinds of businesses from home-based workers to corporations. The Company focuses on both single location and integrated national networks and also provides sales and management services. The Company is present around the globe.



