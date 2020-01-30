ITV plc 9.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.9% from the opening price of 136.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.5 points and increased 3.45 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 165.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 102.65 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 147.64 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 127.21. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,126,034. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £5,573,178,906 GBP.