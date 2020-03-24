ITV plc 83.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

ITV plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ITV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 110 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 83.8% from today’s opening price of 59.86 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 66.59 points and decreased 93.09 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 165.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 50.06 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 123.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 126.73. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 25,811,816. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,325,076,282 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn