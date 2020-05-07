ITV plc 6.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 80 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.9% from the opening price of 74.84 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9.24 points and decreased 62.81 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 165.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 50.06 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 80.39 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 120.70. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 28,377,508. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,973,167,255 GBP.

