ITV plc 59.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 122 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 59.2% from today’s opening price of 76.62 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 58.98 points and decreased 75.38 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 165.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 62.57 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 131.41 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 127.80. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 19,890,473. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,651,939,466 GBP.

