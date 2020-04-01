ITV plc 53% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 98 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 53.0% from the opening price of 64.06 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50.74 points and decreased 87.84 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 165.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 50.06 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 113.86 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 125.49. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 30,650,036. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,449,864,060 GBP.

