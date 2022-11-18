Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ITV plc 52.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

ITV plc with ticker (LON:ITV) now has a potential upside of 52.9% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ITV plc share price of 75 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 52.9%. Trading has ranged between 54 (52 week low) and 126 (52 week high) with an average of 12,793,319 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,993,294,156.

ITV plc is a United Kingdom-based media and entertainment company. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms globally. The Company operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates commercial channels in the United Kingdom (UK) and delivers content through linear television broadcasting and across multiple platforms. ITV also engages directly with consumers through subscription video on demand on the ITV Hub+, competitions, live events, gaming apps, merchandise and pay per view events. The ITV Studios segment is the Company’s international content business which creates and produces content in the UK and internationally across 12 countries. ITV Studios produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment and factual entertainment for ITV’s own channels and local broadcasters in the UK.



You might also enjoy reading  ITV plc 60.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.