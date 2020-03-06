ITV plc 45.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 147 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 45.8% from today’s opening price of 100.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35.75 points and decreased 42.25 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 165.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 98.78 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 139.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 128.31. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,819,351. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £4,019,693,181 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn