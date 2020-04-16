ITV plc 43.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 100 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 43.9% from today’s opening price of 69.48 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.1 points and decreased 76.52 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 165.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 50.06 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 99.11 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 123.66. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,691,931. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,702,865,167 GBP.

