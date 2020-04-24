ITV plc 28.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ITV plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ITV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 88 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 28.1% from the opening price of 68.68 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2.96 points and decreased 70.62 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 165.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 50.06 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 90.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 122.42. There are currently 128,888,678 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 33,381,767. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £2,782,362,945 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn