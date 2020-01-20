ITV plc 18% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ITV plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ITV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ITV plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 171 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.0% from today’s opening price of 144.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.65 points and increased 5.9 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 165.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 102.65 GBX.

ITV plc has a 50 day moving average of 146.46 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 126.84. There are currently 4,025,409,194 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,179,876. Market capitalisation for LON:ITV is £5,887,160,946 GBP.