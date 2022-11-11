ITV plc -3.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

ITV plc with ticker (LON:ITV) now has a potential downside of -3.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 70 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ITV plc share price of 73 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.6%. Trading has ranged between 54 (52 week low) and 127 (52 week high) with an average of 12,483,883 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,052,466,960.



ITV plc is a United Kingdom-based media and entertainment company. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms globally. The Company operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates commercial channels in the United Kingdom (UK) and delivers content through linear television broadcasting and across multiple platforms. ITV also engages directly with consumers through subscription video on demand on the ITV Hub+, competitions, live events, gaming apps, merchandise and pay per view events. The ITV Studios segment is the Company’s international content business which creates and produces content in the UK and internationally across 12 countries. ITV Studios produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment and factual entertainment for ITV’s own channels and local broadcasters in the UK.







