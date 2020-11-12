Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ITT Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

ITT Inc. found using ticker (ITT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 67 and has a mean target at 73.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.08 and the 200 day MA is 59.46. The company has a market cap of $6,038m. Find out more information at: http://www.itt.com

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal process pumps, twin screw, axials, and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.