ITT Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

ITT Inc. with ticker code (ITT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 117 and 95 and has a mean target at 108.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 90.17 and the 200 day MA is 93.13. The company has a market cap of $7,661m. Visit the company website at: http://www.itt.com

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and centrifugal process pumps, twin screws, axials, and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. This segment’s connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

