ITT Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

ITT Inc. found using ticker (ITT) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 67. Now with the previous closing price of 61.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.62 and the 200 day moving average is 55.1. The company has a market cap of $5,410m. Visit the company website at: http://www.itt.com

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal process pumps, twin screw, axials, and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

