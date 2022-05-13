Twitter
ITiM Group beat market expectations with clear recurring revenues (VIDEO)

ITiM Group plc (LON:ITIM) CEO Ali Athar joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss audited results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Ali talks us through the result highlights, the strong recurring revenue base, explains how the company helps its clients, how it is benefiting from the new retail advisory committee and what can we expect to see from itim in the next year.

ITiM Group plc (LON ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.

