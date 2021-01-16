Iteris. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Iteris. found using ticker (ITI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 and has a mean target at 8.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.79 and the 200 day moving average is 4.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $309m. Company Website: http://www.iteris.com

Iteris. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.