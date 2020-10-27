Iteris – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.1% Upside

Iteris with ticker code (ITI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 8. With the stocks previous close at 4.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 96.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $164m. Find out more information at: http://www.iteris.com

Iteris provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

