Iteris – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.5% Upside

Iteris found using ticker (ITI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $253m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iteris.com

Iteris provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. This segment also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and Inspect names. The company serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.