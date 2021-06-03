Iteris – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Iteris with ticker code (ITI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 and has a mean target at 9.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.78 and the 200 day moving average is 6.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $295m. Company Website: http://www.iteris.com

Iteris provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. This segment also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and Inspect names. The company serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.