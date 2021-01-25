Itamar Medical Ltd. – American – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Itamar Medical Ltd. – American found using ticker (ITMR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 24.6 calculating the average target price we see 28.66. Now with the previous closing price of 25.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 20.62 and the 200 day moving average is 21.37. The company has a market cap of $365m. Visit the company website at: http://www.itamar-medical.com

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient’s peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides WatchPAT device, which enables home sleep tests for various sleeping disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea; and Endo PAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other countries. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with SoClean Inc. to offer WatchPAT ONE home sleep apnea test and digital health services through direct-to-consumer channels. The company was formerly known as Itamar Medical (CM) 1997 Ltd. and changed its name to Itamar Medical Ltd. in July 2000. Itamar Medical Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.