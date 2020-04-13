Itamar Medical Ltd. – American – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

Itamar Medical Ltd. – American found using ticker (ITMR) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17 with a mean TP of 20.13. Now with the previous closing price of 14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $204m. Company Website: http://www.itamar-medical.com

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient’s peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides WatchPAT device, which enables home sleep tests for various sleeping disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea; and Endo PAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with SoClean Inc. to offer WatchPAT ONE home sleep apnea test and digital health services through direct-to-consumer channels. The company was formerly known as Itamar Medical (CM) 1997 Ltd. and changed its name to Itamar Medical Ltd. in July 2000. Itamar Medical Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

