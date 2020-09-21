IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

IsoRay found using ticker (ISR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. Company Website: http://www.isoray.com

IsoRay, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay in 2005. IsoRay was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn