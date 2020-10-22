IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 262.5% Upside

IsoRay found using ticker (ISR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.6 and 1.25 with the average target price sitting at 1.45. Now with the previous closing price of 0.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 262.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.59 while the 200 day moving average is 0.64. The market cap for the company is $28m. Find out more information at: http://isoray.com

Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn