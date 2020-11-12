IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 240.5% Upside

IsoRay with ticker code (ISR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.6 and 1.25 with the average target price sitting at 1.43. With the stocks previous close at 0.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 240.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.49 and the 200 day moving average is 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://isoray.com

Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.