IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 154.4% Upside

IsoRay found using ticker (ISR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.6 and 1.25 and has a mean target at 1.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 154.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.61 while the 200 day moving average is 0.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. Company Website: http://isoray.com

Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

