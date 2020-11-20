Twitter
IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 297.2% Upside

IsoRay with ticker code (ISR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.6 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 297.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $32m. Visit the company website at: http://isoray.com

Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

