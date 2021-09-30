IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 207.8% Upside

IsoRay with ticker code (ISR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.97. Now with the previous closing price of 0.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 207.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.65 while the 200 day moving average is 0.82. The company has a market cap of $89m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://isoray.com
Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.
