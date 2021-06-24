Twitter
IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

IsoRay with ticker code (ISR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.6 with a mean TP of 2.17. With the stocks previous close at 0.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 181.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.83 while the 200 day moving average is 1.11. The market cap for the company is $114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://isoray.com

Isoray, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

