IsoRay – Consensus Indicates Potential 163.2% Upside

IsoRay with ticker code (ISR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 163.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56m. Visit the company website at: https://isoray.com

The potential market cap would be $148m based on the market concensus.

Isoray, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.