IsoRay, – Consensus Indicates Potential 207.8% Upside

IsoRay, with ticker code (ISR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.25 with a mean TP of 1.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 207.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.64 and the 200 day MA is 0.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $88m. Find out more information at: http://isoray.com
Isoray, , through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, , develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.