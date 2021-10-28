IsoRay, – Consensus Indicates Potential 207.8% Upside

IsoRay, with ticker code (ISR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.25 with a mean TP of 1.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 207.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.64 and the 200 day MA is 0.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $88m. Find out more information at: http://isoray.com

Isoray, , through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, , develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.