IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 273.7% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci with ticker code (IRS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.1 and 11.1 calculating the average target price we see 11.1. With the stocks previous close at 2.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 273.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.43 while the 200 day moving average is 3.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $282m. Find out more information at: http://www.irsa.com.ar

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

