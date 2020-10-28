IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 258.1% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci found using ticker (IRS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.1 and 11.1 with the average target price sitting at 11.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 258.1%. The day 50 moving average is 3.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $405m. Company Website: http://www.irsa.com.ar

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

