IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 255.8% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci with ticker code (IRS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.1 and 11.1 calculating the average target price we see 11.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 255.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.06 and the 200 day MA is 3.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $381m. Company Website: http://www.irsa.com.ar

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

