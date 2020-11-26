IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 139.7% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci found using ticker (IRS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.1 and 11.1 with the average target price sitting at 11.1. Now with the previous closing price of 4.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 139.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.74 while the 200 day moving average is 3.52. The company has a market cap of $515m. Visit the company website at: http://www.irsa.com.ar

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.