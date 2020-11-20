IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.2% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci found using ticker (IRS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.1 and 11.1 with a mean TP of 11.1. With the stocks previous close at 5.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 120.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.56 and the 200 day MA is 3.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $485m. Company Website: http://www.irsa.com.ar

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.