Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.2% Upside

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaci found using ticker (IRS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.1 and 11.1 with a mean TP of 11.1. With the stocks previous close at 5.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 120.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.56 and the 200 day MA is 3.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $485m. Company Website: http://www.irsa.com.ar

Share on Stocktwits

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.