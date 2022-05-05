Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 55. Now with the previous closing price of 52.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day MA is 52.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,876m. Find out more information at: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $16,610m based on the market concensus.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.