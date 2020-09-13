Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 16 with a mean TP of 29.88. Now with the previous closing price of 29.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.59 while the 200 day moving average is 26.97. The market cap for the company is $8,593m. Company Website: http://www.ironmountain.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

