Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 16 and has a mean target at 29.88. With the stocks previous close at 27.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.11 and the 200 day moving average is 27.24. The market cap for the company is $7,625m. Company Website: http://www.ironmountain.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

