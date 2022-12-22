Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 55.75. With the stocks previous close at 50.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 51.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.25. The company has a market cap of $14,635m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $16,089m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.