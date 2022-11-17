Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 54.57. With the stocks previous close at 52.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,033m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $15,602m based on the market concensus.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.