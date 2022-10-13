Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del found using ticker (IRM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 20 and has a mean target at 55.43. With the stocks previous close at 46.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.12 while the 200 day moving average is 50.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,194m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $15,896m based on the market concensus.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.