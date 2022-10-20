Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del found using ticker (IRM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 55.43. Now with the previous closing price of 47.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day MA is 50.56 and the 200 day MA is 49.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,441m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $15,808m based on the market concensus.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

