Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del found using ticker (IRM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 18 and has a mean target at 44. Now with the previous closing price of 46.12 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 47.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,505m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ironmountain.com

The potential market cap would be $12,884m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.