Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del with ticker code (IRM) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 18 and has a mean target at 32.29. Now with the previous closing price of 36.39 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.3%. The day 50 moving average is 34.01 while the 200 day moving average is 29.64. The company has a market cap of $10,634m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ironmountain.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.